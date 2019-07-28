Naas crowned SFL Division 1 champions after extra time

Naas were crowned the 2019 SFL champions after defeating Carbury after extra time in a marvellous game of football at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

In a game that ebbed and flowed throughout Carbury led at the break 1-7 to 0-6 but Naas too control and looked to be on their way leading by two points with 61 minutes on the clock.

However two Eoghan O'Flaherty points (he scored 1-10) brought the game to extra time, 1-15 apiece.

Naas went two clear in the opening half of extra time and consolidated their position in the second, eventually winning on a final score line of Naas 1-21 Carbury 1-18.



Scorers: Naas, Luke Griffin 1-2, Eamonn Callaghan 0-6 (3 frees), Darragh Kirwan 0-7, Dean McHolmes 0-2, Brian Kane 0-1, Colm Joyce 0-1, Barry Reynolds 0-1 (free), Ronan Joyce 0-1.

Carbury, Eoghan O'Flaherty 1-10 (penalty, 6 frees), Jimmy Dunne 0-3, Morgan O'Flaherty 0-1, Justin Reilly 0-1, James Kelly 0-2.

NAAS: Barry Reynolds; Johnny Heavey, Brian Byrne, Fiachra Piggott; Ronan Joyce , Eoin Doyle, Eoghan Bateman; David Gahan, Conor McCarthy; Ailin McDermott, Eamonn Callaghan cpt., Luke Griffin; Sean Cullen, Colm Joyce, Darragh Kirwan. Subs: Cathal Daly for Johnny Heavey (half time); Dallan Gallagher for Ailin Mcdermott (half time); Shane Bergin for Colm Joyce (35 minutes); Brian Kane for Sean Cullen (46 minutes); Dean McHolmes for Ronan Joyce (53 minutes); Ailian McDermot for Darragh Kirwan (76 minutes).



CARBURY: Wayne Cummins; Dean Cummins, Brian O'Flaherty cpt., Stephen McKeon; Mark Cully, Aaron O'Neill, Justin Reilly; Morgan O'Flaherty, Tom Colleary; Willie Groome, Eoghan O'Flaherty, Jack Cully; Andy Dermody, Derek McCormack, Jimmy Dunne. Subs: James Kelly for Mark Cully (black card 20 minutes); Ger Cunningham for Jack Cully (40 minutes); Alan Kearney for Derek McCormack (56 minutes); James Carey for Jimmy Dunne (68minutes): Michael Gill for Andy Dermody (76 minutes);



REFEREE: Fergal Barry.