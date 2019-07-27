Kildare team named to play Galway in MFC quarter final

The Kildare team to take on Galway in this evening's Electric Ireland MFC in Longford (7 pm) has been named and shows a few changes from the side that started against Dublin in the Leinster final.

Out are Mark Maguire, PJ Cullen and Aedan Boyle, coming in are Joel Kavanagh, Ryan Comeou and Eoin Meehan.

KILDARE: Cian Burke (Clane); Joel Kavanagh (Kilcullen), Conan Boran (Eadestown), Tommy Gill (Carbury); Ryan Comeou (Balyna), Oisin O'Rourke (Athy), Jack Quinn (Leixlip); Shane Flynn (Balyna), Kevin Eustace (St Laurence's); Adam Conneely (Tw Mile House), Aedan Boyoe (Balyna), Eoin Bangall (Aylmer Gales); Eoin Meehan (Moorefield), Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Ciaran O'Brien (Kilcullen).