Kildare minors crash out to Galway

There was no less than eight points separating Kildare and Galway when the final whistle blew at Pearse Park, Longford, in this MFC All Ireland quarter final this evening (Saturday July 27) and in all fairness Kildare could have little complaints as the best team won, without a doubt.

The Leinster champs came into this one confident they could get the better of the beaten Connacht finalists but a goal after 25 seconds from Galway midfielder James McLaughlin put an early dent into Kildare's ambitions.

And at the end of the day that was probably the deciding of the game as the Lilies were on the back foot for the rest of the game as they battled gallantly, but unsuccessfully, to get back into the game but four second half points in the opening seven minutes of the resumption put an end to Kildare hopes.

The Lilies did get back to two points but, unlike Galway, struggled to get their scores while the boys in maroon always seemed to be able to get a point or two when it was most needed.

Aaron Browne was again the main Kildare scorer-in-chief, his five points from play showed what a talented player he is but Galway with former Clane player, Tomo Culhane a threat throughout, scoring six points in total, as the boys from the West ran out comfortable winners on a final score line of Galway 2-17 Kildare 0-15.

Scorers: Galway, Tomo Culhane 0-6 (5 frees), James McLaughlin 1-1, Nathan Grainer 1-2, Daniel Cox 0-3, Warren Seoige 0-2, Evan Nolan 0-2, Niall Cunninghan 0-1.

Kildare, Eoin Bagnall 0-5 (4 frees), Aaron Browne 0-5, Adam Coneely 0-2, Ciarán O'Brien 0-1, Aedan Boyle 0-1, PJ Cullen 0-1.



GALWAY: Donie Halleran; Jonathan McGrath cpt., Ruairí King, Liam Tevnan; Cian Hernon, Ethan Fiorentini, Kyle O'Neill; James McLaughlin, Daniel O'Flaherty; Evan Nolan, Warren Seoige, Dylan Brady; Nathan Grainger, Tomo Culhane, Daniel Cox. Subs: Conall Gallagher for Dylan Brady (39 minutes); Mark Colleran for Daniel O'Flaherty (52 miutes); Niall Cunningham for Nathan Grainger (55 minutes); James Webb for Kyle O'Neill (61 minutes); Alan Naughton for Evan Nolan (61 minutes).



KILDARE: Cian Burke (Clane); PJ Cullen (St Laurence's), Conan Boran (Eadestown), Tommy Gill (Carbury); Mark Maguire (Naas), Oisin O'Rourke (Athy), Jack Quinn (Leixlip); Shane Flynn (Balyna), Kevin Eustace (St Laurence's); Adam Conneely (Two Mile House), Aedan Boyle (Balyna), Eoin Bagnall (Aylmer Gales); Eoin Meehan (Moorefield), Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Ciaran O'Brien (Kilcullen). Subs: Daniel Woulfe (Naas) for Ciarán O'Brien (30 minutes); Mikey Delahunty (Abbey Rangers) for Eoin Meehan (36 minutes); Ryan Comeou (Balyna) for Oisín O'Rourke (39 minutes); Oisín Milmoe (Carbury) for Aedan Boyle (53 minutes); Matthew Whelan (Naas) for Jack Quinn (55 minutes); Joel Kavanagh (Kilcullen) for Mark Maguire (59 minutes).



REFEREE: Seana Lonergan, Tipperary.