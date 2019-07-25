Kildare Ladies name team for clash with Down

Kildare team to take on Down in Round 3 of the TG4 Intermediate All Ireland Football Championship, this Sunday, July 28 with a 12 noon throw-in has been named and is follows:

Dervla McGinn; Rachel Cribbin, Lara Gilbert, Shauna Kendrick; Claire Sullivan, Sarah Munnelly, Trina Duggan; Siobhan O'Sullivan, Grace Clifford; Lara Curran, Neasa Dooley, Aoife Rattigan; Ellen Dowling, Orlaith Sullivan, Mikaela McKenna.