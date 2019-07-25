Kildare GAA release draft championship fixtures

The draft fixture plan for the opening round (proper) of the Kildare senior, intermediate and junior fixtures have been released and are as follows:

THURSDAY August 8

2019 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship: at St Conleth's Park Newbridge: Section A, Grangenolvin V Caragh 19:30; at Manguard Plus COE, Ballymore Eustace V Ardclough 19.30.

FRIDAY August 9

2019 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship: at St Conleth's Park, Section B, Robertstown V Cappagh 19:30; at Manguard Plus COE Rathcoffey V Rheban 19.30.

SATURDAY August 10

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Group 2 Castledermot V Naas 14:00; Group 4 Johnstownbridge V Clane 15:45; Athy V Round Towers 17:30.

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship at Manguard COE, Group 1 Ellistown V Rathangan 14:00; Group 4 Kilcock V Ballyteague 15:30. 2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship at Manguard COE, Group 1,Eadestown V Two Mile House 17:00. 2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3 Allenwood V Sallins 18:30.

SUNDAY AUGUST 11

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, Group 3, Celbridge V Raheens 14:00; 2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 2, St. Laurence's V Maynooth 15:45; 2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 1, Moorefield V Sarsfields 17:30.

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship at Clane, Group 1 St Kevin's V Clogherinkoe 14:00; 2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 2, Leixlip V Straffan 15:30.

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship at Manguard Plus COE, Hawkfield Group 2, Nurney V Kill 14:00. 2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3, Suncroft V Milltown 15:30; 2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 3, Confey V Carbury 17:00. 2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 4 Monasterevan V Kilcullen 18:30.