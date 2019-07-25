Kildare GAA release draft championship fixtures
Senior, Intermediate and Junior clashes
The draft fixture plan for the opening round (proper) of the Kildare senior, intermediate and junior fixtures have been released and are as follows:
THURSDAY August 8
2019 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship: at St Conleth's Park Newbridge: Section A, Grangenolvin V Caragh 19:30; at Manguard Plus COE, Ballymore Eustace V Ardclough 19.30.
FRIDAY August 9
2019 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship: at St Conleth's Park, Section B, Robertstown V Cappagh 19:30; at Manguard Plus COE Rathcoffey V Rheban 19.30.
SATURDAY August 10
2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Group 2 Castledermot V Naas 14:00; Group 4 Johnstownbridge V Clane 15:45; Athy V Round Towers 17:30.
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship at Manguard COE, Group 1 Ellistown V Rathangan 14:00; Group 4 Kilcock V Ballyteague 15:30. 2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship at Manguard COE, Group 1,Eadestown V Two Mile House 17:00. 2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3 Allenwood V Sallins 18:30.
SUNDAY AUGUST 11
2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, Group 3, Celbridge V Raheens 14:00; 2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 2, St. Laurence's V Maynooth 15:45; 2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 1, Moorefield V Sarsfields 17:30.
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship at Clane, Group 1 St Kevin's V Clogherinkoe 14:00; 2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 2, Leixlip V Straffan 15:30.
2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship at Manguard Plus COE, Hawkfield Group 2, Nurney V Kill 14:00. 2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3, Suncroft V Milltown 15:30; 2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 3, Confey V Carbury 17:00. 2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 4 Monasterevan V Kilcullen 18:30.
