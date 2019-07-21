Naas defeat Sarsfields to set up final SFL spot

Naas booked their place in the EMS Copiers SFL final with a comfortable nine point defeat of Sarsfields in very poor conditions this afternoon at St Conleth's Park.

In a lively game a first half goal from Colm Joyce was the difference between the sides as the county town boys led 1-5 to0-1.

With the wind and heavy rain on their backs Naas looked like they would win with ease but that was not the case as Sarsfields drew level on 34 with a fine goal from Declan McKenna.

However the Newbridge boys never got their noses in front and three second half goals, all it has to be said of the soft variety, two from Eamonn Callaghan and one from Ronan Joyce was enough for Naas to deservedly book a place in next weekend's final against Carbury.

Final score: Naas 4-10 Sarsfields 1-10.

Scorers: Naas, Eamonn Callaghan 2-5 (5 frees), Colm Joyce 1-0, Ronan Joyce 1-0, Eoghan Bateman 0-1, Luke Griffin 0-1, Barry Reynolds 0-1 (45), Sean Cullen 0-1 (sideline), Darragh Kirwan 0-1.



Sarsfields, Matty Byrne 0-3 (3 frees), Declan McKenna 1-1, Ray Cahill 0-3 (2 frees), Alan Smith 0-1, Con Kavanagh 0-1, Conor Hartley 0-1.

NAAS: Barry Reynolds; Johnny Heavey, Brian Byrne, Luke Griffin; Brian Kane, Eoin Doyle, Eoghan Bateman; David Gahan, Conor McCarthy; Aiilin McDermott, Eamonn Callaghan, Adam Cronin; Sean Cullen, Colm Joyce, Darragh Kirwan Subs: Shane Bergin for Johnny Heavey (36 minutes); Dallan Gallagher for Adam Cronin (42 minutes); Ronan Joyce for Colm Joyce (52 minutes); Barry Murphy for Brian Kane (52 minutes); Dean McHolmes for Luke Griffin (54 minutes).



SARSFIELDS: John Melia; Niall O'Connor, Tom Aspell, Alan Scully; Daragh Ryan, Shea Ryan, Darragh McHugh; Matty Byrne, Con Kavanagh; Conor Hartley, Brian McDonnell, Dave Shalvey; Declan McKenna, Shane Doyle, Alan Smith. Subs: Ray Cahill for Shane Doyle (35 minutes); Conor Leavy for Darragh McHugh (44 minutes); Shane Hurley

REFEREE: Niall Colgan.