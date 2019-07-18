Lilies Ladies name team to tackle Sligo
Kildare hoping for back-to-back victories
Grace Clifford on the Kildare side to play Sligo in the TG4 IFC in Sligo on Sunday
Kilcoyne, Tubbercurry, is the venue for Sunday's TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Football Round 2 clash between Kildare and Sligo.
The Lilies will be hoping to build on last week's win over Limerick.
The Kildare side has been named for this weekend's game which throw-in at 2 pm and reads:
Dervla McGinn Maynooth; Rachel Cribbin Balyna, Lara Gilbert Kildangan Nurney, Shauna Kendrick Sarsfields; Claire Sullivan Carbury, Sarah Munnelly Confey, Trina Duggan Suncroft; Siobhan O'Sullivan Eadestown, Grace Clifford Eadestown; Lara Curran Milltown, Neasa Dooley Castledermot, Aoife Rattigan Cappagh; Ellen Dowling Suncroft, Orlaith Sullivan Carbury, Mikaela McKenna Na Fianna.
