Lilies Ladies name team to tackle Sligo

Kilcoyne, Tubbercurry, is the venue for Sunday's TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Football Round 2 clash between Kildare and Sligo.

The Lilies will be hoping to build on last week's win over Limerick.

The Kildare side has been named for this weekend's game which throw-in at 2 pm and reads:

Dervla McGinn Maynooth; Rachel Cribbin Balyna, Lara Gilbert Kildangan Nurney, Shauna Kendrick Sarsfields; Claire Sullivan Carbury, Sarah Munnelly Confey, Trina Duggan Suncroft; Siobhan O'Sullivan Eadestown, Grace Clifford Eadestown; Lara Curran Milltown, Neasa Dooley Castledermot, Aoife Rattigan Cappagh; Ellen Dowling Suncroft, Orlaith Sullivan Carbury, Mikaela McKenna Na Fianna.