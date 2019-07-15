Kildare SFL Division 1 semi finals fixed for this weekend

The two semi finals of the EMS Copiers SFL Division 1 are down for decision this weekend, along with the final of the Division 2.

The fixtures are as follows:

SATURDAY July 20, all at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div. 4 Shield Final: Ardclough V Suncroft 16:00, ET.

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div. 1 Semi Final, Carbury V Moorefield 17:45, Ref: Liam Herbert, ET.

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div. 2 Final: Castledermot V Raheens 19:30, Ref: Anthony Herbert, ET.

SUNDAY JULY 20, all at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div. 4 Final: Caragh V Rheban17:30, Ref: Paddy Mc Dermott, ET.

EMS Copiers Senior Football League Div. 1 Semi Final: Naas V Sarsfields19:15, Ref: Niall Colgan, ET