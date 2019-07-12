Kidare U20 hurles take on Meath

Kildare play Meath, tomorrow, Saturday in the All Ireland U20 quarter final and will line out as follows:



Mark Doyle (Captain) Clane ; Fionn Kelly, Ardclough, James Dolan, Éire Óg Corra Choill, Mikey Barea, Broadford; Mark Byrne, Coill Dubh; Rian Boran, Naas, Drew Costello, Ardclough; Harry Dunne, Maynooth, Jack Travers, Leixlip; Muiris Curtin Rathangan Jamie Connolly Celbridge James Burke, Naas; Sean Whelan Ardclough, Kevin Aherne, Naas, Liam Dempsey, Éire Óg Corra Choill.