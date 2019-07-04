No short, back and sides but Kildare fans can get the 'crossbar cut' at Navan on Saturday

Electric Ireland is excited to announce that the “The Championship Haircut” will take place in Páirc Tailteann on Saturday, July 6, for the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Final, where the Kildare Minors will contend with their Dublin counterparts.

Electric Ireland recognise that the “The Championship Haircut” is a part of many GAA player’s pre-game ritual ahead of a major game, offering a moment for reflection and preparation. In celebration of this ritual, Electric Ireland has collaborated with a team of expert barbers to offer free haircuts or styles to fans in Páirc Tailteann before the Leinster Minor Football Final.

Back the Kildare Minors this weekend by joining in the pre-game ritual in Páirc Tailteann, with hair cutting and styling services available free of charge between 12.30 and 1.45pm. Guys can choose from a selection of styles from ‘The Football Flick to ‘The Crossbar Shave’ with the option for girls to represent Kildare with pride, sporting the lilywhite with an updo or braid, styled with ribbons