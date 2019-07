Kildare name minor side for Leinster decider

Colin Ward, Kildare Minor Football Manager and his management team have announced their team for Saturday's Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship final in Pairc Tailteann, Navan (2 pm) between Kildare and Dublin.

The team reads:

Cian Burke (Clane); Mark Maguire (Naas), Conan Boran (Eadestown), Tommy Gill (Carbury); PJ Cullen (St. Laurence’s), Oisin O'Rourke (Athy), Jack Quinn (Leixlip); Shane Flynn (Balyna), Kevin Eustace jt captain (St Laurence’s); Aaron Browne, jt captain (Celbridge), Ciaran O’Brien (Kilcullen), Eoin Bagnall (Aylmer Gaels); Oisin Milmoe (Carbury), Adam Conneely (Two Mile House), Aedan Boyle (Balyna).