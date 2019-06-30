Naas' Conor O'Rourke qualifies for Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch

Naas golfer Conor O'Rourke has qualified for the Dubai Free Irish Open which gets underway this week at Lahinch.

O'Rourke playing in the last qualifying competition this weekend at Moyvalley GV finished in second place with a two round total of 138, -6 with rounds of 70 and a great round today of 68, four under.

Big week ahead for the popular Naas man who will now tee it up at Lahinch, beginning on Thursday.