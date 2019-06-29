Top lady golfers to compete at Naas

Naas GC is to host this season's Irish Senior Women's Close Championship, next week.

The event takes place from Tuesday July 2, to Friday July 5.

Two strokeplay qualifying rounds will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The top 16 qualify for championship match play and next 16 qualify for plate match play with two rounds being played on both Thursday and Friday with the final scheduled for 1:30 pm on Friday July 5.

Points count towards Irish Senior Women’s Order of Merit after which the Irish Senior International team is selected for the Senior European Team Championships in September & the Senior Home International matches between Ireland, England, Scotland & Wales in October.

Ireland have won the European Senior Women's Team championships in 2013 and 2016 and are current Home International champions who will be looking for three in a row at Co. Sligo (Rosses Point)

Participants have been eagerly practicing at Naas and are loving the parkland layout with fine fairways and immaculate greens which will provide a stern challenge with Suzanne Corcoran from Portumna looking to complete a treble winning run.

Spectators are welcome throughout the week and the match play semi-finals and finals are Friday will be a must.

Naas will be represented by Eleanor Brazil, Kate Holmes, Mary Flahavan, Paula Murray and Yvonne Traynor