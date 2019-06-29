Kildare unchanged for Tyrone clash

Kildare manager, Cian O'Neill, and his selectors, have named their side for today's Round 3 Qualifier at St Conleth's Park, throw-in 5 pm.

Following their impressive win over Antrim last weekend, The Lilies will start with the same XV that began in Belfast.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Peter Kelly; Cian O'Donoghue, Eoin Doyle cpt., David Hyland; Kevin Feely, Fergal Conway; David Slattery, Chris Healy, Keith Cribbin; Adam Tyrrell, Ben McCormack, Neil Flynn.