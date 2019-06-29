Kildare unchanged for Tyrone clash
Lilies stick with side that defeated Antrim
Chris Healy at no. 11 for Kildare against Tyrone
Kildare manager, Cian O'Neill, and his selectors, have named their side for today's Round 3 Qualifier at St Conleth's Park, throw-in 5 pm.
Following their impressive win over Antrim last weekend, The Lilies will start with the same XV that began in Belfast.
Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Peter Kelly; Cian O'Donoghue, Eoin Doyle cpt., David Hyland; Kevin Feely, Fergal Conway; David Slattery, Chris Healy, Keith Cribbin; Adam Tyrrell, Ben McCormack, Neil Flynn.
