Lilies to take on Tyrone at 5 pm Saturday
Sky set to televise game live
The Football All Ireland Series Round 3 of the Qualifiers was held this morning on RTE Radion 1 and Kildare have drawn to take on Mickey Harte's Tyrone, this Saturday, at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige.
The game is due to throw-in at 5 pm and will shown live at 5 pm.
Sky are also showing the Mayo v Armagh game live at 7 pm.
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby takes place on the same day, Saturday June 29 and gets off at 5.20
Full draw:
Mayo v Armagh;
Kildare v Tyrone;
Westmeath v Clare;
Laois v Offaly.
