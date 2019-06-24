Lilies to take on Tyrone at 5 pm Saturday

The Football All Ireland Series Round 3 of the Qualifiers was held this morning on RTE Radion 1 and Kildare have drawn to take on Mickey Harte's Tyrone, this Saturday, at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige.

The game is due to throw-in at 5 pm and will shown live at 5 pm.

Sky are also showing the Mayo v Armagh game live at 7 pm.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby takes place on the same day, Saturday June 29 and gets off at 5.20

Full draw:

Mayo v Armagh;

Kildare v Tyrone;

Westmeath v Clare;

Laois v Offaly.