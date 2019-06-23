Brave fightback by Kildare Juniors comes up just short

Kildare lost their Leinster Junior Football crown by a mere two points against Meath in Croke Park this afterenoon.

Meath dominated the game early on for long periods and two goals inside two minutes put them in the driving seat, leading at the break 2-7 to 0-7.

Kildare, to their credit, did not throw in the towel and with Jack Robinson leading the charge took command whittling the lead back to a single point on 63 minutes but as they sought the equaliser they were turned over, Meath attacked, and when fouled got the vital point a minute later to take the title on a final score line of Meath 2-14 to 0-18.

Scorers: Kildare Jack Robinson 0-7, Padraig Nash 0-4 (4 frees), Barry Noone 0-2, Shane O'Rourke 0-2, Jack Bambrick 0-1, Mark Grace 0-1, Eoghan Lawless 0-1,



Meath, Ruairí Ó Coileain 1-4, Kevin Ross 1-0, Frank O'Reilly 0-5 (3 frees, 45), Danny Quinn 0-1, Jason Scully 0-2, James Cassidy 0-1, Kevin Ross 0-1.

KILDARE: Tom Kinsella (Moorefield); Darragh Malone (Allenwood), Colin O’Shea (Milltown), Gavin Scanlon (Clogherinkoe); Omar Dunne (Milltown), Mark Grace (St. Kevin's), Owen Whelan (Ballykelly); Daniel Grehan (Clogherinkoe), Jack Bambrick (Arclough); Eoghan Lawless (Suncroft), Seamus Hanafin cpt (Milltown), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan); Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe), Mark Nolan (Clogherinkoe), Niall Murphy (Ballymore Eustace). Subs: Shane O'Rourle (Kilcock) for Mark Nolan (half time); Johnny Doyle (Allenwood) for Niall Murphy (37 minutes); Conor Jaimeson (Rathangan) for Owen Whelan (39 minutes); Ryan Casey (St Kevin's) for Omar Dunne (48 minutes); Mark Grehan (Clogherinkoe) for Seamus Hanafin (52 minutes); Barry Noone (St Kevin's) for Daniel Grehan (53 minutes).



MEATH: Adam McDermott; Darren Gibney, Michael Flood, Ruarí Ó Coilean; James Cassidy, Morgn Callaghan, Seán Reilly; Robin Clarke, Danny Quinn; Cathal McConnell, Frank O'Reilly, Jason Scully; Oran Meehan, Robbie Farrelly, Kevin Ross. Subs: Darren Finney for Robbie Farrelly (half time); Stelphen Coogan for Oran Meehan (42 minutes); Sean Claire for Kevin Ross (60 minutes); Gerard Duane for Darren Gibney (61 minutes).

REFEREE: Chris Dwyer, Offaly.



