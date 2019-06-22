Impressive Lilies defeat Antrim

Kildare march on to Round 3 of the Football Qualifiers following a very comprehensive victory over Antrim this afternoon in Corrigan Park, Belfast.

It was an impressive display for the visitors who were in control throughout the game

Kildare dominated the opening half with Neil Flynn and Adam Tyrrell in top form causing a lot of problems to the Antrim defence and with Kevin Feely and Fergal Conway in control around the middle the inside men got plenty of ball and made good use of it going in at the break leading 0-13 to 0-6 with Flynn hitting seven and Tyrrell four.

Kidare were hit with an early blow when Chris Healy picked up a needless black card for a third man tackle; replaced by Jimmy Hyland and while the Ballyteague man hit two wides before firing over he was heavily involved with some fine scores in that opening half.

On the resumption it was more of the same as The Lilies continued to dominate and when Fergal Conway found the Antrim net on 35 minutes it was only a matter of how much they would win by, it the end it was an impressive 14 points, so now it is on to the next round of Qualifiers; Monday morning 8.30.

Kildare 1-25

Antrim 0-14

Scorers: Antrim, Patrick McBride 0-6, Matthew Fitzpatrick 0-3, Ryan Murray 0-2 (2 frees), Stephe Beatty 0-1, James McAuley 0-1, Conor Murray 0-1.



Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-8 (3 frees), Adam Tyrrell 0-7 (4 frees), Fergal Conway 1-2, Jimmy Hyland 0-3, Kevin Feely 0-2, Mick O'Grady 0-1, Jason Gibbons 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Peter Kelly; Cian O'Donoghue, Eoin Doyle cpt., David Hyland; Kevin Feely, Fergal Conway; Keith Cribbin, Chris Healy, David Slattery; Adam Tyrrell, Ben McCormack, Neil Flynn. Subs: Jimmy Hyland for Chris Healy (black card 13 miutes); Tommy Moolick for Keith Cribbin (half time); Eoghan O'Flaherty for David Slattery (42 minutes); Mark Hyland for Cian O'Donoghue (46 minutes); Conor Hartley for Peter Kelly (54 minutes): Jason Gibbons for Adam Tyrrell (56 minutes).

ANTRIM: Padraig Nugent; Patrick McCormick, Ricky Johnston, Paddy Gallagher; Declan Lynch, Michael McCarry, Niall Delargy; Colum Duffin, Kevin Quinn; James McAuley, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Stephen Beatty; Ryan Murray, Patrick McBride, Eunan Walsh.Subs:



REFEREE: Noel Mooney, Cavan.