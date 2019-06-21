Kildare make one change for clash with Antrim

The Kildare team for Saturday's All Ireland Round 2 clash with Antrim in Belfast has been named and shows one change in personnel and numerous positional changes.

Midfielder Tommy Mollick is demoted to the bench; Peter Kelly moves back to the corner; Cian O'Donoghue comes into the half back line; David Hyland moves from the corner to the half back line; Fergal Conway moves to midfield while Keith Cribbin moves to wing half forward.

The full team reads:

Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, Peter Kelly; Cian O'Donoghue, Eoin Doyle cpt., David Hyland; Kevin Feely, Fergal Conway; David Slattery, Chris Healy, Keith Cribbin; Adam Tyrrell, Ben McCormack, Neil Flynn.