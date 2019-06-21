Lilies book a Leinster Minor final spot

Kildare minors are into the Leinster minor final following a three point win over Laois in Porlaoise this evening.

In the opening half Kildare dominated early on and led by 0-4 to 0-0 after some 15 minutes but Laois got right back into the game when Oisin Hooney found the net two minutes.

The goal handed the momentum to the home side and they went on to add three more points before the break and lead 1-3 to 0-5, Kildare kicking no less than ten wides in that opening half.

On the resumption The Lilies dominated for long periods after the sides were level on two occasions the visitors pulled, restricting Laois to just three second half points, the final one coming in the 64 minute.

Kildare's top scorer was corner forward Eoin Bagnall who fired over eight points in total.

Final score: Kildare 0-12 Laois 1-6.

Scorers: Laois, Oisin Hooney 1-0, Brian Whelan 0-2 (2 frees), Ben Brennan 0-1, Conor Goode 0-1, Colin Dunne 0-1, Sean Greene 0-1.

Kildare, Eoin Bagnall 0-8 (7 frees), Aaron Browne 0-2, Oisin Milmoe 0-1, Shane Flynn 0-1.



LAOIS: Michael O'Connell; Eamon Delaney, Sean Greene; Nathan Little; Simon Fingleton, Eddie Critchley, Mark Keogh; Ben Brennan, Conor Goode; Oisin Hooney, Brian Whelan, Kevin Swayne; Colin Dunne, Rioghan Murphy. Shaun Fitzpatrick. Subs: Ciaran Burke for Simon Fingleton (33 minutes); PJ Ward for Ciaran Burke (black card 46 minutes); Oisin Byrne for Colin Dunne (47 minutes); Pai; O'Flynn for Oisin Hooney (52 minutes); Darragh Carolan for Paul ward (56 minutes).



KILDARE: Cian Burke (Clane); Conan Boran (Eadestown), Jack Quinn (Leilxip), Tommy Gill (Carbury); Oisin O'Rourke (Athy), Ryan Comeau (Balyna), Mark Maguire (Naas); Kevin Eustace St Laurence's), Shane Flynn (Balyna); Ciaran O'Brien (Kilcullen), Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Aedan Boyle (Balyna); Oisin Milmoe (Carbury), Adam Conneely (Tw Mile House), Eoin Bagnall (Aylmer Gaels). Subs: PJ Cullen (St Laurence's) for Ryan Comeau (21 minutes); Mikey Delahunty (Abbey Rangers) for Ciaran O'Brien (51 minutes); Matthew Whelan (Naas) for Aedan Boyle (56 minutes);

REFEREE: David Fedigan, Louth.