Kildare Junior team to take on Meath named

A few changes for Sunday's Leinster Junior final

The Kildare team to play Meath in Sunday's Leinster JFC final has been named and shows a few changes from the one that lined out against Longford in the semi final.

The full team reads:

Tom Kinsella (Moorefield); Darragh Malone (Allenwood), Colin O’Shea (Milltown), Gavin Scanlon (Clogherinkoe:  Omar Dunne (Milltown), Mark Grace (St. Kevin's), Owen Whelan (Ballykelly); Daniel Grehan (Clogherinkoe), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough);  Eoghan Lawless (Suncroft), Seamus Hanafin, cpt (Ballyteague), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan), Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe),  Mark Nolan (Clogherinkoe), Niall Murphy (Ballymore Eustace).