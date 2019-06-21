Kildare Junior team to take on Meath named

The Kildare team to play Meath in Sunday's Leinster JFC final has been named and shows a few changes from the one that lined out against Longford in the semi final.

The full team reads:

Tom Kinsella (Moorefield); Darragh Malone (Allenwood), Colin O’Shea (Milltown), Gavin Scanlon (Clogherinkoe: Omar Dunne (Milltown), Mark Grace (St. Kevin's), Owen Whelan (Ballykelly); Daniel Grehan (Clogherinkoe), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough); Eoghan Lawless (Suncroft), Seamus Hanafin, cpt (Ballyteague), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan), Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe), Mark Nolan (Clogherinkoe), Niall Murphy (Ballymore Eustace).