Kildare & District Football League fixtures and results
Newbridge Tim Waters and Redwood Jack McCarthy contest the high ball in Round 2 of the Lumsden League Cup last week
The following are this week's Kildare & District Football (KDFL) fixtures:
FRIDAY JUNE 21
Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup, Round 1
Swords Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Balheary Reservoir, 7pm, local; Markiervicz Celtic FC v Newbridge Town FC, Markiervicz Park, 7pm, local.
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Maynooth Town AFC v Newbridge FC, Rathcoffey rd, 7.15pm, E Sullivan.
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Coill Dubh AFC v Arlington FC, Cusack Park, 7.45pm, J Brecknell.
SATURDAY JUNE 22
Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup, Round 1
Sallins Celtic FC v Skerries Town FC, Millbank, 5.30pm, G O’Neill; Athy Town AFC v St. Anthonys Kilcoole (A), Aldridge Park, 5.30pm, M Brennan; Enfield Celtic FC v Mountview CFC, Enfield, 5.30pm, L Murphy; Caragh Celtic FC v Garden County (B), Donore, 5.30pm, T Burke; Straffan AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Lodge Pk, 5.30pm, D Stafford; Patrician Celtic FC v Leixlip United FC (Div 1), Patrician College, 3pm, Local; Trinity Donaghmede FC (Div 2) v Coill Dubh AFC, Fr Collins Park, 3pm, Local; Bluebell United FC v Leixlip United FC (Div 2), Red Cow, 3pm, Local; Ely Woodlawn FC v Naas AFC, Sportslink, 2pm, Local.
KDFL Senior Cup (Prelim)
Suncroft AFC v Castle Villa AFC, Comm Grds, 7.15pm, N Culleton.
CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division
Clonmullion AFC v Caragh Celtic FC, M O’Neill Pk, 7.15pm, S Sage; Kildare Town AFC v Naas United FC, Rathbride rd, 7.15pm, M Hickey.
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Kilcullen AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Kilcullen Comm Centre, 5.30pm, E Owens.
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 3
Newbridge United FC v Moone Celtic FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm, E McCann; Clane U FC v St. Anthonys Youths (R3) Doctors Rd, 7.15pm, S Commerford.
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1
Kildare Town AFC (Idle).
Ace Sports Awards Masters Div 2
Kilcock Celtic v Garryhinch FC, Bawnogues, 5.30pm, K Cribbin; Rathangan AFC v Galhoy FC, Canal Rd, 5.30pm, D Whelan; Maynooth Town FC (idle).
SUNDAY JUNE 23
KDFL Senior Cup (Prelim)
Ballycane Celtic FC v Monread FC, Ballycane, 2pm, M Hickey.
KDFL Division 2 Cup (Prelims)
Old Fort Celtic FC v Monasterevin AFC, Portlaoise Leisure, 2pm, B Conlon; Allenwood Celtic FC v Bush Celtic FC, KIllina rd, 11am, M Brennan.
CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division
Clane United FC v Rathangan AFC, Doctors rd, 11am, K Cribbin.
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Woodstock Celts FC v Redwood FC, Castle Park, 11am, P Donnelly; Monasterevin AFC v Athy Town AFC, Togher rd, 11am, B Conlon.
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1
Galhoy FC v Garryhinch FC, Patrician Sch, 11am, E McCann; Naas AFC v Bridgewood / Eleson Utd, Naas SC, 11am, E Owens; Newbridge Hotspurs FC (Idle).
Cooks Cabin Division 2
Suncroft AFC, Straffan, Naas AFC idle.
Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 3
Redwood FC v Arlington FC, Naas VEC, 11am, D stafford; Sallins Celtic FC idle.
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division 1
Naas AFC v Torro United FC, Naas SC, 2pm, T Burke.
MONDAY JUNE 24
FAI Womens Intermediate Cup, Rd 3
Killeigh Ladies FC v Newbridge Colts FC, The Pond, Killeigh, 7.15pm, local.
So Fresh Entertainment Womens D1
Portlaoise AFC v Edenderry Town AFC, Rosleigheann Pk, 7.15, S Comerford.
So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division 2
Athy Town AFC v Park Celtic Summerhill FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.15pm, L Carthy; Clane United FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Doctors Rd, 7.15pm, L Murphy.
WEDNESDAY JUNE 26
CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division, All kick off 7.15pm
Ballycane Celtic FC v Naas United FC, Ballycane, E Owens; Caragh Celtic FC v Castle Villa AFC, Donore, K Cribbin; Clane United FC v Kildare Town AFC, Doctors rd, P Donnelly; Clonmullion AFC v Monread FC, M O Neill Park, M Hickey; Rathangan AF C v Suncroft AFC, Canal road, S Sage.
THURSDAY JUNE 27
Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1 (All kick off 7.15pm)
Naas AFC v Coill Dubh AFC, Naas SC, D Whelan; Arlington FC v Galhoy FC, Castle Park, S Commerford; Briddgewood/Eleson v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Robertstown, G McNally; Garryhinch FC (idle).
LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:
Lumsden League Cup (Round 1)
Coill Dubh AFC 0 2 Garryhinch FC.
Lumsden League Cup (Round 2)
Athy Town AFC 0 4 Kildare Town AFC.
Lumsden League Cup (Round 1)
Leixlip United FC - Off- Newbridge Town AFC.
Lumsden League Cup (Round 2)
Monread FC 5 2 Maynooth Town AFC; Newbridge FC 0 3 Redwood FC; Clonmullion AFC 4 2 Suncroft AFC.
Noel Recruitment Premier Division
Kilcullen AFC 7 0 Monasterevin AFC.
Cooks Cabin Division 2
Monasterevin AFC (idle).
Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 3
St. Anthonys Youths FC (idle).
Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2
Enfield Celtic (Idle).
Lumsden League Cup (Round 1)
Straffan AFC 3 1 Bush Celtic FC (AET); Old Fort Celtic FC -off- Moone Celtic FC; Newbridge United FC (Aban 16 mins) Sallins Celtic FC (player unwell).
Lumsden League Cup (Round 2)
Ballycane Celtic FC 5 1 Clane United FC; Newbridge Hotspurs 2 1 Liffey Cetlic FC; Rathangan AFC 4 2 Galhoy FC; Naas United FC 2 1 Allenwood Celtic FC; Naas AFC 3 2 Bridgewood/Eleson Utd; Arlington FC 3 0 Inny FC (Scratch); Caragh Celtic FC 5 5 Kilcock Celtic FC (Kilcock Celtic win 6-5 on penalties AET); Castle Villa AFC 4 1 Woodstock Celts FC.
