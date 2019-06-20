Kildare & District Football League fixtures and results

The following are this week's Kildare & District Football (KDFL) fixtures:

FRIDAY JUNE 21

Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup, Round 1

Swords Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Balheary Reservoir, 7pm, local; Markiervicz Celtic FC v Newbridge Town FC, Markiervicz Park, 7pm, local.

Noel Recruitment Premier Division

Maynooth Town AFC v Newbridge FC, Rathcoffey rd, 7.15pm, E Sullivan.

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1

Coill Dubh AFC v Arlington FC, Cusack Park, 7.45pm, J Brecknell.

SATURDAY JUNE 22

Leinster Football Association Over 35 Cup, Round 1

Sallins Celtic FC v Skerries Town FC, Millbank, 5.30pm, G O’Neill; Athy Town AFC v St. Anthonys Kilcoole (A), Aldridge Park, 5.30pm, M Brennan; Enfield Celtic FC v Mountview CFC, Enfield, 5.30pm, L Murphy; Caragh Celtic FC v Garden County (B), Donore, 5.30pm, T Burke; Straffan AFC v Clonmullion AFC, Lodge Pk, 5.30pm, D Stafford; Patrician Celtic FC v Leixlip United FC (Div 1), Patrician College, 3pm, Local; Trinity Donaghmede FC (Div 2) v Coill Dubh AFC, Fr Collins Park, 3pm, Local; Bluebell United FC v Leixlip United FC (Div 2), Red Cow, 3pm, Local; Ely Woodlawn FC v Naas AFC, Sportslink, 2pm, Local.

KDFL Senior Cup (Prelim)

Suncroft AFC v Castle Villa AFC, Comm Grds, 7.15pm, N Culleton.

CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division

Clonmullion AFC v Caragh Celtic FC, M O’Neill Pk, 7.15pm, S Sage; Kildare Town AFC v Naas United FC, Rathbride rd, 7.15pm, M Hickey.

Noel Recruitment Premier Division

Kilcullen AFC v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Kilcullen Comm Centre, 5.30pm, E Owens.

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 3

Newbridge United FC v Moone Celtic FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm, E McCann; Clane U FC v St. Anthonys Youths (R3) Doctors Rd, 7.15pm, S Commerford.

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1

Kildare Town AFC (Idle).

Ace Sports Awards Masters Div 2

Kilcock Celtic v Garryhinch FC, Bawnogues, 5.30pm, K Cribbin; Rathangan AFC v Galhoy FC, Canal Rd, 5.30pm, D Whelan; Maynooth Town FC (idle).

SUNDAY JUNE 23

KDFL Senior Cup (Prelim)

Ballycane Celtic FC v Monread FC, Ballycane, 2pm, M Hickey.

KDFL Division 2 Cup (Prelims)

Old Fort Celtic FC v Monasterevin AFC, Portlaoise Leisure, 2pm, B Conlon; Allenwood Celtic FC v Bush Celtic FC, KIllina rd, 11am, M Brennan.

CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division

Clane United FC v Rathangan AFC, Doctors rd, 11am, K Cribbin.

Noel Recruitment Premier Division

Woodstock Celts FC v Redwood FC, Castle Park, 11am, P Donnelly; Monasterevin AFC v Athy Town AFC, Togher rd, 11am, B Conlon.

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1

Galhoy FC v Garryhinch FC, Patrician Sch, 11am, E McCann; Naas AFC v Bridgewood / Eleson Utd, Naas SC, 11am, E Owens; Newbridge Hotspurs FC (Idle).

Cooks Cabin Division 2

Suncroft AFC, Straffan, Naas AFC idle.

Hill Mechanical & Electrical Div 3

Redwood FC v Arlington FC, Naas VEC, 11am, D stafford; Sallins Celtic FC idle.

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division 1

Naas AFC v Torro United FC, Naas SC, 2pm, T Burke.

MONDAY JUNE 24

FAI Womens Intermediate Cup, Rd 3

Killeigh Ladies FC v Newbridge Colts FC, The Pond, Killeigh, 7.15pm, local.

So Fresh Entertainment Womens D1

Portlaoise AFC v Edenderry Town AFC, Rosleigheann Pk, 7.15, S Comerford.

So Fresh Entertainment Womens Division 2

Athy Town AFC v Park Celtic Summerhill FC, Aldridge Pk, 7.15pm, L Carthy; Clane United FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Doctors Rd, 7.15pm, L Murphy.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 26

CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division, All kick off 7.15pm

Ballycane Celtic FC v Naas United FC, Ballycane, E Owens; Caragh Celtic FC v Castle Villa AFC, Donore, K Cribbin; Clane United FC v Kildare Town AFC, Doctors rd, P Donnelly; Clonmullion AFC v Monread FC, M O Neill Park, M Hickey; Rathangan AF C v Suncroft AFC, Canal road, S Sage.

THURSDAY JUNE 27

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1 (All kick off 7.15pm)

Naas AFC v Coill Dubh AFC, Naas SC, D Whelan; Arlington FC v Galhoy FC, Castle Park, S Commerford; Briddgewood/Eleson v Newbridge Hotspurs FC, Robertstown, G McNally; Garryhinch FC (idle).

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

Lumsden League Cup (Round 1)

Coill Dubh AFC 0 2 Garryhinch FC.

Lumsden League Cup (Round 2)

Athy Town AFC 0 4 Kildare Town AFC.

Lumsden League Cup (Round 1)

Leixlip United FC - Off- Newbridge Town AFC.

Lumsden League Cup (Round 2)

Monread FC 5 2 Maynooth Town AFC; Newbridge FC 0 3 Redwood FC; Clonmullion AFC 4 2 Suncroft AFC.

Noel Recruitment Premier Division

Kilcullen AFC 7 0 Monasterevin AFC.

Cooks Cabin Division 2

Monasterevin AFC (idle).

Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 3

St. Anthonys Youths FC (idle).

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2

Enfield Celtic (Idle).

Lumsden League Cup (Round 1)

Straffan AFC 3 1 Bush Celtic FC (AET); Old Fort Celtic FC -off- Moone Celtic FC; Newbridge United FC (Aban 16 mins) Sallins Celtic FC (player unwell).

Lumsden League Cup (Round 2)

Ballycane Celtic FC 5 1 Clane United FC; Newbridge Hotspurs 2 1 Liffey Cetlic FC; Rathangan AFC 4 2 Galhoy FC; Naas United FC 2 1 Allenwood Celtic FC; Naas AFC 3 2 Bridgewood/Eleson Utd; Arlington FC 3 0 Inny FC (Scratch); Caragh Celtic FC 5 5 Kilcock Celtic FC (Kilcock Celtic win 6-5 on penalties AET); Castle Villa AFC 4 1 Woodstock Celts FC.