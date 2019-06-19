Lilies name minor team to tackle Laois

Kildare Minor Football manager, Colin Ward, and his management team, have named their team to take on Laois in Friday's electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football semi final, at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, throw-in 8 pm.

Having gone through their group stages undefeated against Wicklow, Louth and Kilkenny, they now take on local rivals, Laois with a place in the provincial decider up for grabs.

The Kildare team reads:

Cian Burke (Clane); Conan Boran (Eadestown), Jack Quinn (Leilxip), Tommy Gill (Carbury); Oisin O'Rourke (Athy), Ryan Comeau (Balyna), Mark Maguire (Naas); Mikey Spillane (Athy), Shane Flynn (Balyna); Ciaran O'Brien (Kilcullen), Aaron Browne (Celbridge), Aedan Boyle (Balyna); Oisin Milmoe (Carbury), Daniel Woulfe (Naas), Eoin Bagnall (Aylmer Gaels).