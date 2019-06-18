Naas man James Row aiming for top of the podium this weekend

Scoring points in four of the first five F3 Americas Powered by Honda event weekends in 2019, Naas man, James Roe Jr. is searching for his first trip to the top step of the podium. With nearly two months off since his most recent F3 Americas event, the driver Co Kildare has had time to regroup, refocus and put all his efforts and energy towards this coming weekend. Set to attack the Pittsburgh International Race Complex for rounds six, seven and eight, the Global Racing Group driver has his goals set high.



"It has not been the start to the season that I was hoping for, but I am committed to turning that around in Pittsburgh," explained James who currently sits fifth in the F3 Americas points chase.

"The first two events were a huge learning curve as the driving style required for the car is nothing like I experienced before. We have been in the top-four at every track but had some bad luck as well as unlucky situations on track, but that is part of racing. The good comes with the bad, and I am hoping for a lot more of the good this weekend."



Set to hit the Pittsburgh International Race Complex for two official series test days this week, Roe Jr. will look to get up to speed before the race weekend commences on Friday. With the season nearing the halfway point, teams and drivers will now shift their focus to do what it takes to make a run at the end of the year championship and accompanying awards.



The Global Racing Group driver continued, "Pitt Race is a very fast and flowing race track and I think it is one that suits my driving style. I have gone through the necessary preparation, gaining as much track knowledge and experience I can from photos, videos, data and more, so I will be looking to put that to use once we get started this week."



Consistently in the top-five in 2019, James Roe Jr. has shown race winning pace and will aim for the top step of the podium. Roe will pilot the CJJ Motorsports, Topcon, Vortex Companies, and Bennett Law Office #95 Global Racing Group entry on Tuesday and Wednesday series test days before for the two thirty-minute practice sessions on Friday. Saturday will be the home of qualifying and race one, while races two and three take the green flag on Sunday. VisitF3Americas.com for more information including detailed schedule, live timing, results and photos from the event.