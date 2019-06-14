Kildare Ladies take on Wexford
Intermediate semi final at St Conleth's Park, Sunday
Neasa Dooley, named at full forward for Kildare Ladies clash with Wexford
The Kildare team to take on Wexford in Sunday's Ladies Intermediate Football semi final, which throws-in 2 pm has been named and the team will line out as follows:
Kildare: Cliodhna Malone (Milltown); Rachel Cribbin (Balyna), Siobhan O'Sullivan (Eadestown), Shauna Kendrick (Sarsfields); Claire Sullivan (Carbury), Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney), Trina Duggan (Suncroft); Sarah Munnelly (Confey), Grace Clifford, capt (Eadestown); Lara Curran (Milltown), Ciara Wheeler (St Laurence's), Aoife Rattigan (Cappagh); Ellen Dowling (Suncroft), Neasa Dooley (Castledermot), Mikaela McKenna (Na Fianna).
