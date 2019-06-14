Kildare Ladies take on Wexford

Intermediate semi final at St Conleth's Park, Sunday

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Neasa Dooley, named at full forward for Kildare Ladies clash with Wexford

The Kildare team to take on Wexford in Sunday's Ladies Intermediate Football semi final, which throws-in 2 pm has been named and the team will line out as follows:

Kildare: Cliodhna Malone (Milltown); Rachel Cribbin (Balyna), Siobhan O'Sullivan (Eadestown), Shauna Kendrick (Sarsfields); Claire Sullivan (Carbury), Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney), Trina Duggan (Suncroft); Sarah Munnelly (Confey), Grace Clifford, capt (Eadestown); Lara Curran (Milltown), Ciara Wheeler (St Laurence's), Aoife Rattigan (Cappagh); Ellen Dowling (Suncroft), Neasa Dooley (Castledermot), Mikaela McKenna (Na Fianna).