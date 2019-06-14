U20 Football: League clash off; championship opener moved

The Kildare U20 Development League game, Round 4, against Kerry, due to take place on Saturday in Thurles will not now be played. No reason for the decision has been given.

Kildare lost to Cork on Wednesday evening last in Castlecomer by a single point, making it three defeats in three.

Meanwhile the Leinster U20 Football Championship opener against Laois, originally fixed for Saturday June 22, has been moved to Tuesday June 25, in St Conleth's Park, with a 7.30 throw-in.