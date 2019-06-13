Kildare minor hurlers unchanged for Leinster semi
Kilkenny hurlers come to town this Saturday
Kildare minor hurling keeper Alo Hackett
Kildare hurling manager Cathal and his selectors Eoin Stapleton and Paul Qualter, have named their team for Saturday's Leinster MHC semi final against Kilkenny at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, throw-in 1 pm.
The team sees no changes from the one that defeated Offaly in the quarter final last weekend, by a point, after extra time.
The team reads:
Kildare: Alo Hackett (Rathangan); Peter O'Donoghue (Naas), Sean Conway (Naas), Matthew Eustace (Maynooth); Paul Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Cian Shanahan (Clane), Aidan Mooney (Maynooth); Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Conan Boran (Naas); Colmán O'Donovan (Celbridge), Ross Stapleton (Naas), Jack Higgins (Éire Óg Corrachoill); Daragh Melville (Leixlip), Cathal McCabe (Maynooth), David Qualter (Maynooth).
