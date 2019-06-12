Antrim Co. Board confirm Kildare game to ahead at Corrigan Park

Antrim Co. Board are reported to have confirmed that Saturday week's clash with Kildare in Round 2 of the Football Qualifiers has been given the go ahead following a health and safety inspection.

The game is fixed for a 3 pm throw-in on Saturday June 22 and it is understood that the capacity allowed will be just 2,000 and the game will probably an all ticket affair.

As of now, though, Croke Park have not confirmed the fixture