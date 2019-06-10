Lilies to take on Antrim in Round 2 of the Qualifiers

Kildare travel north on Saturday week

Round 2 of the football qualifiers has paired Kildare away to Antrim.

The tie is due to be played on Saturday June 22.

Antrim will have home venue, but with Casement Park out of commission, an alterantive venue will have to be found.

Full draw:

Westmeath v Limerick;
Longford v Tyrone;
Antrim v Kildare;
Clare v Leitrim;
Mayo v Down;
Derry v Laois;
Offaly v Sligo;
Monaghan v Armagh.