Dubs too much fire power for Lilies
15 points winning margin
Kildare Captain Eoin Doyle comes under pressure from Dublin Ciaran Kilkenny during the Leinster Senior Football Championship semi final played at Croke Park
Kildlare's Leinster hopes were well dashed in Croke Park this afternoon as Dublin defeated The Lilies 0-26 to 0-11.
Always in control Dublin opened impressively and led 0-7 to 0-1 after just 13 minutes. Kildare gradually settled and got the score board ticking over, going in trailing 0-11 to 0-7.
Dublin upped their game in the second half and while Kildare did carve out a goal chances, that man Cluxton ensured no green flags were lifted against his side.
Ben McCormack and Adam Tyrrell did well but lacked the necessary back-up.
In the Dublin won comfortably 0-26 to 0-11.
Scorers: Dublin, Cormac Costello 0-11 (2 frees, two 45s), Brian Fenton 0-1, Con O'Callaghan 0-3, Paul Mannion 0-6, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Brian Howard 0-2, Paddy Small 0-1.
Kildare, Adam Tyrrell 0-4 (1 free), Ben McCormack 0-3, Neil Flynn 0-1 (free), Mick O'Grady 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1, David Hyland 0-1.
DUBLIN: Stephen Cluston cpt.; David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, John Small; James McCarthy, Cian O'Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, Darren Gavin; Niall Scully, Cormac Costello, Brian Howard; Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan, Paddy Andrews: Subs: Paddy Small for Cian O'Sullivan (53 minutes); Philie McMahon for Michael McDarragh McAuley (53 miutes); Darren Gavin for Jack McCaffrey (62 minutes); Paddy Andrews for Con O'Callaghan (64 minutes); Eoin Murchan for Michael Fitzsimons (65 minutes).
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick Ogrady, David Hyland; Peter Kelly, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; David Slattery, Paddy Brophy, Fergal Conway; Adam Tyrrell, Ben McCormack, Neil Flynn. Subs: Kevin O'Callaghan for Neil Flynn (29 minutes); Jimmy Hyland for Chris Healy (blood sub 34- to taart of second half); Cian O'Donooghue for Tommy Moolick (57 minutes); Jimmy Hyland for Chris Healy (58 minutes); Eogan O'Flaherty for Keith Cribbin (60 minutes); Conor Hartley for David Slattery (65 minutes)'
REFEREE: Conor Lane, Cork.
