Dubs too much fire power for Lilies

Kildlare's Leinster hopes were well dashed in Croke Park this afternoon as Dublin defeated The Lilies 0-26 to 0-11.

Always in control Dublin opened impressively and led 0-7 to 0-1 after just 13 minutes. Kildare gradually settled and got the score board ticking over, going in trailing 0-11 to 0-7.

Dublin upped their game in the second half and while Kildare did carve out a goal chances, that man Cluxton ensured no green flags were lifted against his side.

Ben McCormack and Adam Tyrrell did well but lacked the necessary back-up.

In the Dublin won comfortably 0-26 to 0-11.

Scorers: Dublin, Cormac Costello 0-11 (2 frees, two 45s), Brian Fenton 0-1, Con O'Callaghan 0-3, Paul Mannion 0-6, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Brian Howard 0-2, Paddy Small 0-1.



Kildare, Adam Tyrrell 0-4 (1 free), Ben McCormack 0-3, Neil Flynn 0-1 (free), Mick O'Grady 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1, David Hyland 0-1.

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluston cpt.; David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, John Small; James McCarthy, Cian O'Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey; Brian Fenton, Darren Gavin; Niall Scully, Cormac Costello, Brian Howard; Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan, Paddy Andrews: Subs: Paddy Small for Cian O'Sullivan (53 minutes); Philie McMahon for Michael McDarragh McAuley (53 miutes); Darren Gavin for Jack McCaffrey (62 minutes); Paddy Andrews for Con O'Callaghan (64 minutes); Eoin Murchan for Michael Fitzsimons (65 minutes).



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick Ogrady, David Hyland; Peter Kelly, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; David Slattery, Paddy Brophy, Fergal Conway; Adam Tyrrell, Ben McCormack, Neil Flynn. Subs: Kevin O'Callaghan for Neil Flynn (29 minutes); Jimmy Hyland for Chris Healy (blood sub 34- to taart of second half); Cian O'Donooghue for Tommy Moolick (57 minutes); Jimmy Hyland for Chris Healy (58 minutes); Eogan O'Flaherty for Keith Cribbin (60 minutes); Conor Hartley for David Slattery (65 minutes)'



REFEREE: Conor Lane, Cork.