Football Qualifier Round 2 draw this Monday

Following this weekend's round of fixtures, Round 2 of the Football Qualifiers takes place on RTÉ's Morning Ireland around 8.30.

This second round draw involves the eight winners from Round 1 (Bowl 1), who will be drawn against the eight teams defeated in the Provincial Semi-Finals (Bowl 2). Teams that have already met can meet again in Round 2.

A separate draw will be made for home advantage - exception: A Division 3 or 4 team from the current year's Allianz league drawn against a Division 1 or 2 team will have home advantage*.

*Home Venues shall be subject to approval by the Central Competitions Control Committee and shall meet the criteria set down by the National Facilities/Health and Safety Committee.

The fixture details (Dates/times/Venues) will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday afternoon. All matches in this round of the Football Championship will be “Winner on the Day”, if required.

Bowl 1: Leitrim/Wicklow; Down/Tipperary; Wexford/Derry; Louth/Antrim; Carlow/Longford; Westmeath/Waterford; Offaly/London; Monaghan/Fermanagh.

Bowl 2: Sligo; Mayo; Cavan/Armagh; Donegal/Tyrone; Clare; Limerick; Dublin/Kildare; Meath/Laois.