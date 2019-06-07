This week's Kildare & District Football League fixtures

FRIDAY June 7

Noel Recruitment Premier Division

Maynooth Town AFC v Monasterevin AFC, Rathcoffey Road, 7.15pm, A Finn; Athy Town AFC v Redwood FC, Aldridge Park, 7.30pm, B Conlon.

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1

Coill Dubh AFC v Arlington AFC, Cusack Park, 7.45pm, D Stafford.



SATURDAY June 8: CR Wynne

Feeds Senior Division: Clonmullion AFC v Castle Villa AFC, M O Neill Pk, 7.15pm, E Sullivan.

Noel Recruitment Premier Division : Kilcullen AFC v Newbridge FC, Comm Grds, 5.30pm, M Hickey.

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1 Bridgewood Eleson Utd (idle) .

Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 3: St. Anthony’s FC v Arlington FC, Kilcullen AW, 7pm, P Donnelly; Moone Celtic FC v Clane United FC, Fortfield Pk, 7.15pm, AN Other.

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 1, All kick off 5.30pm: Leixlip United FC v Naas AFC, Leixlip Amenity Centre, D Whelan; Kildare Town AFC v Sallins Celtic FC, Rathbride Rd, J Brecknell; Straffan AFC v Newbridge Town AFC, Lodge Pk, D Stafford; Athy Town AFC v Coill Dubh AFC, Aldridge Pk, T Burke.

Ace Sports Awards Masters Division 2, All kick off 5.30pm: Garryhinch FC v Galhoy FC, AE Park, AN Other; Rathangan AFC v Clane United FC, Canal road, M Brennan; Clonmullion AFC v Enfield Celtic FC, M O Neill Park, S Commerford; Maynooth Town AFC v Caragh Celtic FC, Rathcoffey road, AN Other; Kilcock Celtic FC v Leixlip United FC, Bawnogues, L Murphy.

SUNDAY JUNE 9

FAI Angela Hearst Inter League Trophy Semi Finals: Cork WSL v KDFL, Cobh Ramblers FC, St. Coleman’s Park, Cobh P24R206, 2pm.



CR Wynne Feeds Senior Division Suncroft AFC v Monread FC, Comm Centre, 11am, M Hickey; Rathangan AFC v Kildare Town AFC, Canal road, 11am, E Sullivan; Naas United FC v Inny FC, Jigginstown, 11am, A Finn; Clane United FC, Ballycane Celtic FC, Caragh Celtic FC (idle).



Noel Recruitment Premier Division: Woodstock Celts FC v Liffey Celtic FC, Castle Park, 11am, N Culleton; Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Kilcock Celtic FC, Snigs Brogan Pk, 11am, P Donnelly.

Hoey Spar Moorefield Division 1: Newbridge Hotspurs FC v Galhoy FC, Snigs Borgan Pk, 2pm, E McCann; Garryhinch FC v Naas AFC, AE Park, 11am, S Commerford.

Cooks Cabin Division 2: Suncroft FC v Naas AFC, Comm Grds, 2pm, L Murphy; Bush Celtic FC v Allenwood Celtic FC, Ballysax, 11am, D Stafford; Old Fort Cetlic (Idle).



Hill Mechanical and Electrical Division 3: Redwood FC v Newbridge Untied FC, Naas VEC, 11am, T Burke;

Sallins Celtic FC (idle).