Kildare make one change on team to take on The Dubs
Neil Flynn to start
Peter Kelly drives through the challenge of Longford Barry McKeon in thee Leinster SFC quarter final replay
The Kildare team to take on Dublin in Sunday's Leinster Senior Football Championship semi final and shows just one change from the side that started against Longford, Neil Flynn comes in to replace Jimmy Hyland.
Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Mick O'Grady, David Hyland; Peter Kelly, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; David Slattery, Paddy Brophy, Fergal Conway; Adam Tyrrell, Ben McCormack, Neil Flynn.
