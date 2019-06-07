Kildare minor hurlers bid for last four spot
Offaly the opposition on Saturday at St Conleth's Park, 2 pm
Kildare Cian Shanahan drive out past Laois DJ O'Callaghan in the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship
Kildare minor hurlers have chalked up some impressive scores on the road to Saturday's Leinster MHC quarter final where they will face up to Offaly, in a game that throws-in at 2pm.
Manager Cathal Fenton and his selectors have announced their starting team and it reads as follows:
Kildare: Alo Hackett (Rathangan); Peter O'Donoghue (Naas), Sean Conway (Naas), Matthew Eustace (Maynooth); Paul Dolan (Éire Óg Corrachoill), Cian Shanahan (Clane), Aidan Mooney (Maynooth); Ferran O'Sullivan (Naas), Conan Boran (Naas); Colman O'Donovan (Celbridge), Ross Stapleton (Naas), Jack Higgins (Éire Óg Corrachoill); Daragh Melville (Leixlip), Cathal McCabe (Maynooth), David Qualter (Maynooth).
