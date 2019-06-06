Thomas Barr heads Leixlip's Le Chéile 6th International Meet

Thomas Barr, Irish Olympic finalist, will headline this year’s Le Chéile International in Leixlip on Saturday July 15. Irish Athlete of the Year and World University Games Champion, Barr, will contest the NUI Maynooth Men’s 400m and will face stiff opposition from reigning World Indoor Champion in the 4x400m, Chris Giesting (US). Giesting boasts a personal best of 45.53 and will ensure that Barr doesn’t have it all his own way.

Fellow World Student Champion, Angie Petty (NZ), leads the entries in the IMC Women’s 800m. Petty has dipped below the magical 2-minute barrier (1.59.06) and is also the Le Chéile record holder over 1500m. She will face off against last year’s 800m winner and track record holder, Katherine Camp Marshall, also from New Zealand.

In the short sprints, we welcome World Medalist and European Champion, Harry Aikines Aryeetey (GB), for the FloElen Construction Men’s 100m. Earlier this year, he flew to a wind-aided 9.90secs for the distance, and has a personal best of 10.08. He will line up against Desmond Lawrence (US) who has an identical PB, meaning we will see fireworks in the shortest event!

Another returning track record holder is Seb Rodger (GB) in the Leixlip and District Credit Union Men’s 400m Hurdles. Rodger, a Rio Olympian, sped to 49.89secs at the 2015 Le Chéile International and will be looking to better this mark on Saturday 15th July. He will face stiff opposition from Nigeria’s African Games Champion, Christian Morton, and New Zealand record holder Michael Cochrane.

The Athletics Ireland Men’s 1500m promises to be a titanic tussle, with six athletes within three seconds of each other. Leading the entries is Robert Domanic (US), who boasts an impressive Mile PB of 3minutes 54 seconds. European Championship Finalist from 2016, Tamara Salaski (SRB), leads the entries in the Women’s 400m where she will face most of Ireland’s top one-lappers, and Adam McMullen will line up as favourite in a strong Long Jump field.

Outside of the international events, the meet will once again cater for all athletes across a full range of events, from 100m to 3000m on the track, and the Long Jump and Shot Putt in the field, and for the first time we will host Wheelchair Events, featuring Irish Olympian, Patrick Monaghan.

The Irish Milers Club will once again ensure top quality organisation and efficiency on the day, and entries will open very shortly through their website. Click here to enter. nTrai are once again our streaming partners, and they will provide full coverage of all races, including interviews and analysis across the 3 hours of the programme, kicking off at 2pm.