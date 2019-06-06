Johnny Doyle rolls back the years as Kildare Juniors advance

He hasn't gone away you know.

At the ripe age of 41 years, Allenwood's Johnny Doyle made a second half appearance in last evening's Leinster JFC semi final for Kildare, helping his beloved county to set up a date with Meath in two weeks time when the junior final will be curtain raiser to this season's Leinster Senior Football Championship decider.

While many of the young lads on the Kildare junior side put on some impressive performances, in particular Jack Robinson, Padraig Nash, Eoin Lawless and Jack Bambrick, not surprisingly it was Doyle who commanded all the attention when he came on early in the second half; scoring three points, one in particular being a score worthy of any game and any occasion.

Kildare led by 0-11 to 1-4 at the break; pulling away in the second half booking a place in the decider on a final score line of Kildare 1-18 Longford 1-9.

Scorers: Kildare, Jack Robinson 1-5 (1 free), Padraig Nash 0-3 (1 free), Eoin Lawless 0-3, Johnny Doyle 0-3 (1 free), Barry Noone 0-2, Mark Nolan 0-1, Niall Murphy 0-1.

Longford, Conor Farrell 1-1, Nigel Rabbitt 0-3 (1 free) Joe O'Brien 0-2, Aidan McGuire 0-1, Fergal Sheridan 0-1, Shane Farrell 0-1.