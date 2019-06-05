Kildare name team for this evening's Leinster Junior semi final

Declan McGrath, manager of Kildare Junior Football team, and his selectors, have named their staring XV for this evening's Leinster Junior Football Championship semi final clash with Longford at St Conleth's Park; the game throws-in at 7.30.

The Kildare team reads:

Matthew Duggan (Straffan); Dara Malone (Allenwood), Colin O'Shea (Milltown), Gavin Scanlon (Clogherinkoe); Omar Dunne (Milltown), Jack Bambrick (Ardclough), Owen Whelan (Ballykelly); Daniel Grehan (Clogherinkoe), Seamus Hanafin cpt (Ballyteague); Niall Murphy (Ballymore Eustace), Padraig Nash (Monasterevan), Eoin Lawless (Suncroft); Barry Noone (St Kevin's), Mark Nolan (Clogherinkoe), Jack Robinson (St Kevin's).