Good showing from Kildare golfers in East of Ireland Championship

While Martin Vorster (South Africa) became just the second teenage winner in the history of the East of Ireland Championship, Newbridge native, Paul O'Hanlon, put in another sterling display, finishing in second place, four shots behind Vorster. Naas man, Robert Brazil was back in fourth.

Vorster closed with two excellent final rounds of 67 (-5) keeping O'Hanlon, who won the East back in 2016, firmly in second place.

Now playing out of Carton House, the former Curragh golfer, who played professionally from 2009-2012 on the Europrotour and the Challenge tour, O'Hanlon, finished on -5 with rounds of 69, 74, 70, 70; while Vorster (-9) had rounds of 72, 73, 67, 67.

In third place was 285 Colin Campbell (Warrenpoint) on 285 with rounds of 69 75 73 68; Robert Brazil was a shot further back in fourth on 286 with rounds of 71, 77, 67, 71.