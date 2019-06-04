Kildare's Cian O'Neill: You have to go into each game believing you can win

Following last Sunday's fine win over Longford on Sunday last, Kildare manger Cian O'Neill quickly turned his attention to this weekend's big semi final clash with Leinster and All Ireland champions, Dublin. In a double header at Headquartes Meath take on Laois at 2 pm while Dublin and Kildare clash at 4 pm.

"There are no downsides in playing Dublin" insisted O'Neill, now in his fourth season in charge of Kildare, the manager added "you have to go in to every game believing you can win it, it doesn’t matter who the opposition is.

"The nature of a game of football is on any one day if you perform to your best you're in with a shot."

Reflecting on last season, the manager said that "This time last year we were four weeks away from the Super 8’s and if it wasn’t for a couple of decisions, bouncing of balls and a bit of discipline we could have came out of it into the semi-finals.

"I know we haven’t reached those heights yet but I think Sunday was a good step in the right direction, so there will be no fear but there will be respect for the quality of team they (Dublin) are and the way they have performed over the last number of years" concluded O'Neill.