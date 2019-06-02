Kildare book place in Leinster semi final

Kildare booked a place in next Sunday's Leinster semi final following an 11 point win over Longford at O'Connor Park, Tullamore, this afternoon.

We had to wait all of 17 minutes for the opening score, a point from Longford's David McGiveny but Kildare responded immediately with a cracking goal from Fergal Conway.

The Lilies led at the break, after playing against the wind, 1-4 to0-4 .

The second half was mostly one way traffic and while Longford scored the opening point, Kildare took control hitting six points on the trot, going on to win on a final score line of Kildare 1-18 Longford 0-10.

Scorers: Kildare, Fergal Conway 1-1, Adam Tyrrell 0-3 (2 frees), Neil Flynn 0-5 (4 frees), Tommy Moolick 0-3, Ben McCormack 0-2, Keith Cribbin 0-1, David Slattery 0-1, Paddy Brophy 0-1, Niall Kelly 0-1.

Longford, David McGivney 0-5 (3 frees), Michael Quinn 0-2 (2 frees), Joseph Hagan 0-1, Darren Quinn 0-1, Andrew Farrell 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady, Peter Kelly, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin, Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; David Slattery, Ben McCormack, Fergal Conway; Adam Tyrrell, Paddy Brophy, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Neil Flynn for Jimmy Hyland (19 minutes); Niall Kelly for Kevin Feely (56 minutes); Cathal McNally for Ben McCormack (59 minutes); Eoghan O'Flaherty for Paddy Brophy (61 minutes); Chris Healy for David Slattery (64 minutes); Kevin O'Cqllaghan for Adam Tyrrell (67 minutes)

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum; Patrick Fox, Gary Rogers, Barry O’Farrell, Colm P.Smyth, Padraig McCormack, Darren Quinn, John Keegan, David McGivney, Donal McElligott, Barry McKeon, Michael Quinn; Daniel Mimnagh, James McGivney, Darragh Doherty. Subs: Andrew Farrell for Barry McKeon (19 minutes); Joseph Hagan for Darragh Doherty (31 minutes); Aidadn McElligott for John Keegan (56 minutes):

REFEREE: Sean Hurson, Tyrone.