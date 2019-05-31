Kildare unchanged for Sunday's replay

The Kildare team to play Longford in Sunday's Leinster SFC quarter final replay, in O'Connor Park, Tullamore, has been named and manager Cian O'Neill and his management team have named the same starting XV that began last weekend's drawn clash from the side that drew 1-21 to 3-15 after extra time.

The team reads:

Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, David Hyland, Mark Hyland; Peter Kelly, Eoin Doyle cpt., Keith Cribbin; Kevin Feely, Fergal Conway; David Slattery, Ben McCormack, Eoghan O'Flaherty; Adam Tyrrell, Paddy Brophy, Neil Flynn.