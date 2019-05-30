Kildare Ladies name team for opening championship clash
Longford the visitors to Newbridge on Saturday
Kildare's Neasa Dooley named at her usual full forward spot for the weekend
The Kildare team to take on Longford in the opening round of the Lidl Ladies Leinster Intermediate Football Championship, has been named. The game, at St Conleth's Park, Newbrige, throws-in at 3 pm this Saturday.
The Kildare team reads:
Cliodhna Malone Milltown; Rachel Cribbin Balyna, Siobhan O'Sullivan Eadestown, Shauna Kendrick Sarsfields; Claire Sullivan Carbury, Lara Gilbert Kildangan Nurney, Trina Duggan Suncroft; Sarah Munnelly Confey, Grace Clifford, cpt. Eadestown; Lara Curran Milltown, Ciara Wheeler St.Laurences, Aoife Rattigan Cappagh; Ellen Dowling Suncroft, Neasa Dooley Castledermot, Mikaela McKenna Na Fianna.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on