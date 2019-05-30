Encouraging signs despite Kildare's six point defeat

While the final score line tells us Dublin won by six points (2-14 to 0-14), nevertheless there was much to be taken from a Kildare point of view in Wednesday's U20 Football Development League Round 1 game at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

Dublin took control from the throw-in and looked to be in a different class while Kildare, without many of their more experienced players, struggled to get up to the pace of the game.

Leading 1-5 yo 0-0 after eight minutes, a heavy defeat looked on the cards for the home side and a second goal on 22 minutes saw the lead pushed out to 2-8 to 0-2.

Kildare recovered somewhat before the break going in trailing 2-9 to 0-6.

The Lilies certainly raised their game on the resumption with Luke Griffin and Jack Cully, Darragh Ryan, along with midfielder James Carey all heavily involved.

And while Kildare whittled the lead down to five points, in the end Dublin won by six, 2-14 to 0-14 but overall manager Gay Campbell can be reasonably satisfied when one considers the players who were missing for various reasons.

Kildare are back in action in this League, against Galway, on Saturday, a game fixed for Longford, with a 3 pm throw-in.

Scorers: Kildare, Luke Griffin 0-5 (3 frees), Jack Cully 0-5 (2 frees), Eoghan McGlinchey 0-1, Darragh Ryan 0-1, Luke Griffin 0-1, Sean Cullen 0-1.

Dublin, Ciaran Archer 1-6 (2 frees), Niall O'Leary 1-2, Neil Matthews 0-1, Conor Kinsella 0-1, Karl Lynch Bissett 0-1, Harry Ladd 0-1, Sean Farrelly 0-1, Brian O'Lery 0-1,



KILDARE: Didier Cordonnier (Two Mile House); Oisin O’Cuill (Cappagh), Conor Lynch (Maynooth), Brian Stynes (Naas); Niall O'Sullivlan (Maynooth), Jack Sargent (Eadestown), Daragh Ryan cpt (Sarsfields); James Carey (Carbury), Sean Cullen, (Naas), Liam O’Flynn (Celbridge), Adam Steed (St. Laurences), Caolan Halpin (Ballymore Eustace); Luke Griffin (Naas), Jack Cully (Carbury), Eoghan McGlinchey (Athy). Subs: Evin McGovern (Rathcoffey) for Niall O'Sullivan (27 minutes); Brian McDonnell (Sarsfields) for Sean Cullen (half time); Padraig Tuohey (Eadestown) for Eoghan McGlinchey (half time); Daniel Reilly (Clane) for Oisin O Cuill (45 minutes).



DUBLIN: David O'Hanlon; Daire Newcombe, Aaron Lynch; Kieran Kennedy, Neil Matthews, Conor Kinsella; Peader Ó Cofaigh-Byrne, Karl Lynch Bissett; Niall O'Leary, David Lacey, Sean Foran; Ciaran Archer, Harry Ladd, Ross McGarry. Subs: Eoin O'Dea for Sean Foran (39 minutes); Sean Farrelly for Conor Kinsella (37 minutes): James Doran for David Lacey (40 minutes): Dan Brennan for Karl Lynch Bissett (47 minutes).

Referee: Cormac Reilly, Meath.