Kildare survive late scare to defeat Tipperary

Kildare secured a vital win over Tipperary this afternoon to ensure they retain their Division 2 status, while promotion is still a possibility, they will need results to go their way next weekend but it could so easily have been so different in a game that lacked intensity that saw the home side struggle at times to break a resolute Tipperry defence.

Kildare led at the break 1-7 to 0-2, the goal from Fergal Conway and while they led 1-9 to 0-5 after 56 minutes Tipperary hit back to level the game in time added on.

Substitute Adam Tyrrell hit a brilliant point, followed by a Neil Flynn 45 and while Tipp hit back with a point it was not enough as Kildare won by a single point, 1-11 to 2-7.

A win certainly for Kildare but far from impressive as sthey head to Donegal next weekend for the final game of the League.

Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-5 (2 frees, 45), Fergal Conway 1-0, Kevin Feely 0-2, Jimmy Hyland 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Chris Healy 0-1, Adam Tyrrell 0-1.

Tipperary, Liam Boland 1-1, Dan O'Meara 1-0, Conor Sweeney 0-3 (3 frees), Liam McGrath 0-1 (free), Liam Casey 0-1, Brian Fox 0-1.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; David Hyland, Mick O'Grady, Mark Hyland; Cian O'Donoghue, Eoin Doyle cpt., Peter Kelly; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paddy brophy, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Chris Healy, Neil Flynn. Subs: Adam Tyrrell for Keith Cribbin (47 minutes); Kevin Flynn for Chris Healy (56 minutes); Fionn Dowling for Paddy Brophy (56 minutes); James Murray for Cian O'Donoghue (63); Aaron Masterson for Fergal Conwlay (68).



TIPPERARY: Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, John Meagher, Emmett Molone; Colm O'Shauaghnessy, Daire Brennan, Jimmy Feehan; Steven O'Brien, Liam Casey; Michael Quinlilvan, Liam McGrath, Brian Fox; Philip Austin, Conor Sweeney cpt., Jack Kennedy. Subs: Paul Maher for Philip Austin (50 minutes); Liam Boland for Liam Casey (58 minutes); Dan O'Meara for Emmet Moloney (64 minutes).

REFEREE: Noel Mooney, Cavan.