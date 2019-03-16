Kildare survive late scare to defeat Tipperary
Lilies go into sleep mode and let opposition back into game, again
Kildalre captain Eoin Doyle knocks the ball away from Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan in the AFL game at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon
Kildare secured a vital win over Tipperary this afternoon to ensure they retain their Division 2 status, while promotion is still a possibility, they will need results to go their way next weekend but it could so easily have been so different in a game that lacked intensity that saw the home side struggle at times to break a resolute Tipperry defence.
Kildare led at the break 1-7 to 0-2, the goal from Fergal Conway and while they led 1-9 to 0-5 after 56 minutes Tipperary hit back to level the game in time added on.
Substitute Adam Tyrrell hit a brilliant point, followed by a Neil Flynn 45 and while Tipp hit back with a point it was not enough as Kildare won by a single point, 1-11 to 2-7.
A win certainly for Kildare but far from impressive as sthey head to Donegal next weekend for the final game of the League.
Scorers: Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-5 (2 frees, 45), Fergal Conway 1-0, Kevin Feely 0-2, Jimmy Hyland 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Chris Healy 0-1, Adam Tyrrell 0-1.
Tipperary, Liam Boland 1-1, Dan O'Meara 1-0, Conor Sweeney 0-3 (3 frees), Liam McGrath 0-1 (free), Liam Casey 0-1, Brian Fox 0-1.
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; David Hyland, Mick O'Grady, Mark Hyland; Cian O'Donoghue, Eoin Doyle cpt., Peter Kelly; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paddy brophy, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Chris Healy, Neil Flynn. Subs: Adam Tyrrell for Keith Cribbin (47 minutes); Kevin Flynn for Chris Healy (56 minutes); Fionn Dowling for Paddy Brophy (56 minutes); James Murray for Cian O'Donoghue (63); Aaron Masterson for Fergal Conwlay (68).
TIPPERARY: Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, John Meagher, Emmett Molone; Colm O'Shauaghnessy, Daire Brennan, Jimmy Feehan; Steven O'Brien, Liam Casey; Michael Quinlilvan, Liam McGrath, Brian Fox; Philip Austin, Conor Sweeney cpt., Jack Kennedy. Subs: Paul Maher for Philip Austin (50 minutes); Liam Boland for Liam Casey (58 minutes); Dan O'Meara for Emmet Moloney (64 minutes).
REFEREE: Noel Mooney, Cavan.
