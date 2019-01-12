Kildare trainers John Oxx and Patrick Prendergast to join forces

Top Curragh horse trainers John Oxx and Patrick Prendergast are to join forces and to train from John Oxx's yard at Curraghbeg.

John Oxx may have not have been getting the winners he has been accustomed in a long and brilliant career of late but he has handled some of the best of all time including Sea The Stars and Sinndar, while Prendergast, who will not now renew his licence, has been steadily building up his reputation with the highlight being the win of Skitter Skatter in the Moyglare Stud Stakes in 2018.

"We feel the time is right for both parties" Oxx is reported as saying, adding "We've got the space while Patrick has run out of it. I think Patrick would like a change of direction a bit" adding "Patrick doesn't want to be the trainer and is happy to come and work for me."