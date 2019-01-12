Kildare name team to take on Antrim
Lilies face stern test in Kehoe Cup semi final
The Kildare team to take on Antrim in the Kehoe Cup semi final in Abbotstown on Sunday, throw-in 2pm, is as follows:
1 Mark Doyle - Clane; 2 Cathal Derivan - Leixlip, 3 John Doran - Leixlip, 4 James Dolan - Éire Óg Corra Choill, 5 Sean Christanseen - Clane, 6 Martin Fitzgerald - Ardclough; 7 Diarmuid Cahill - Coill Dubh; 8 Paul Divilly - Confey, 9 Aran Kelly - Ardclough; 10 Barry Cormack - Éire Óg Corra Choill, 11 Brian Byrne - Naas ; 12 Bernard Deay - Clane; 13 Conor Dowling - Naas, 14 Caolan Smith - Clane, 15 Ryan Casey - Coill Dubh.
Subs: 16 Paddy McKenna - Clane; 17 Brian Waters - St. Laurence's; 18 James Burke - Naas; 19 Rian Boran - Naas; 20 Paul Feerick - Confey; 21 Kevin Whelan - Naas; 22 Reece Gavin - Moorefield; 23 Ross Kelly - Naas.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on