Kildare name team to take on Antrim

The Kildare team to take on Antrim in the Kehoe Cup semi final in Abbotstown on Sunday, throw-in 2pm, is as follows:

1 Mark Doyle - Clane; 2 Cathal Derivan - Leixlip, 3 John Doran - Leixlip, 4 James Dolan - Éire Óg Corra Choill, 5 Sean Christanseen - Clane, 6 Martin Fitzgerald - Ardclough; 7 Diarmuid Cahill - Coill Dubh; 8 Paul Divilly - Confey, 9 Aran Kelly - Ardclough; 10 Barry Cormack - Éire Óg Corra Choill, 11 Brian Byrne - Naas ; 12 Bernard Deay - Clane; 13 Conor Dowling - Naas, 14 Caolan Smith - Clane, 15 Ryan Casey - Coill Dubh.

Subs: 16 Paddy McKenna - Clane; 17 Brian Waters - St. Laurence's; 18 James Burke - Naas; 19 Rian Boran - Naas; 20 Paul Feerick - Confey; 21 Kevin Whelan - Naas; 22 Reece Gavin - Moorefield; 23 Ross Kelly - Naas.