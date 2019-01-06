14 man Lilies crash out of O'Byrne Cup
Few complaints after a most inept performance
Mark Dempsey attempts to get by David Lynch of Westmeath in the O'Byrne Cup in The Downs
Kildare limped out of this season's Bord Na Mona O'Byrne Cup following a six point defeat at the hands of Westmeath at The Downs, this afternoon.
Kildare led at the break by a point, 1-5 to 0-7, the goal coming from David Slattery. However it was an incident just before the break that was the real turning point when Pascal Connell, having picked up a harsh yellow card early in the first half, was shown a second yellow after getting into a tangle with Westmeath's Sam Duncan in the 32nd minute.
Down to fourteen, Kildare then conceded a very soft goal within 30 seconds of the restart and it was a score they never recovered from.
Scoring just two points in the entire second half, Kildare can have little complaints after a very disapointing overall display, going out on a final score line of Wesmeath 1-13 Kildare 1-7.
Scorers: Westmeath, Ger Egan 0-6 (3 frees), Joe Halligan 1-0, Ronan O'Toole 0-3 (1 free), Kieran Martin 0-1 (free), David Lynch 0-1, Noel O'Reilly 0-1, Sean Duncan 0-1.
Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-6 (2 frees, 45), David Slattery 1-0, Fionn Dowling 0-1.
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan Maynooth; Mark Hyland Athy, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, Mark Dempsey Moorefield; David Malone Raheens, Eoin Doyle Naas, James Murray Moorefield; Fionn Dowling Suncroft, Paschal Connell Athy; David Slattery Confey, Adam Tyrrell Moorefield, Conor Hartley Sarsfields; Neil Flynn Maynooth, Ben McCormack Sarsfields, Padraig Fogarty St. Laurences. Subs: Kevin Feely Athy for Conor Hartley (32 minute); Aaron Masterson Moorefield for Padraig Forgarty (half time); Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbrige for David Malone (half time); Eoghan O'Flaherty Carbury for Ben McCormack (38 minutes); Paddy Brophy Celbridge for David Slattery (47 minutes); David Hyland for Mark Hyland (47 minutes); Cian O'Donoghue Clane for Fionn Dowling (53 minutes); Jason Gibbons Kilcock for James Murray (57 mnutes); Padraig Nash Monasterevan for Adam Tyrrell (61 minutes).
WESTMEATH: 1, Kevin Fagan; 2 Boidu Sayeh, 3 Ronan Wallace, 4 Killian Daly; 5 James Dolan, 6 Noel Mulligan, 7 David Lynch; 8 Sean Flanagan; 9 Sam Duncan; 10 Ger Egan, 11 Callum McCormack,12 Paddy Fagan; 13 Ronan O Toole, 14 Kieran Martin, Joe Halligan. Subs: Jaames Maxwell for Killian Daly (51 minutes); Ger Leech for Kieran Martin (57 minutes); Ned Cully for Sam Duncan (68minutes); Joe Moran for Noel Mulligan (7o minutes).
REFEREE: Barry Tiernan, Dublin.
In the Kehoe Cup Kildare hurlers recorded an impressive win over Wicklow at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, on a final score line of Kildare 3-20 to 0-10 and will now take on Antrim in Abbottstown this weekend.
