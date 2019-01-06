14 man Lilies crash out of O'Byrne Cup

Kildare limped out of this season's Bord Na Mona O'Byrne Cup following a six point defeat at the hands of Westmeath at The Downs, this afternoon.

Kildare led at the break by a point, 1-5 to 0-7, the goal coming from David Slattery. However it was an incident just before the break that was the real turning point when Pascal Connell, having picked up a harsh yellow card early in the first half, was shown a second yellow after getting into a tangle with Westmeath's Sam Duncan in the 32nd minute.

Down to fourteen, Kildare then conceded a very soft goal within 30 seconds of the restart and it was a score they never recovered from.

Scoring just two points in the entire second half, Kildare can have little complaints after a very disapointing overall display, going out on a final score line of Wesmeath 1-13 Kildare 1-7.

Scorers: Westmeath, Ger Egan 0-6 (3 frees), Joe Halligan 1-0, Ronan O'Toole 0-3 (1 free), Kieran Martin 0-1 (free), David Lynch 0-1, Noel O'Reilly 0-1, Sean Duncan 0-1.

Kildare, Neil Flynn 0-6 (2 frees, 45), David Slattery 1-0, Fionn Dowling 0-1.



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan Maynooth; Mark Hyland Athy, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, Mark Dempsey Moorefield; David Malone Raheens, Eoin Doyle Naas, James Murray Moorefield; Fionn Dowling Suncroft, Paschal Connell Athy; David Slattery Confey, Adam Tyrrell Moorefield, Conor Hartley Sarsfields; Neil Flynn Maynooth, Ben McCormack Sarsfields, Padraig Fogarty St. Laurences. Subs: Kevin Feely Athy for Conor Hartley (32 minute); Aaron Masterson Moorefield for Padraig Forgarty (half time); Keith Cribbin, Johnstownbrige for David Malone (half time); Eoghan O'Flaherty Carbury for Ben McCormack (38 minutes); Paddy Brophy Celbridge for David Slattery (47 minutes); David Hyland for Mark Hyland (47 minutes); Cian O'Donoghue Clane for Fionn Dowling (53 minutes); Jason Gibbons Kilcock for James Murray (57 mnutes); Padraig Nash Monasterevan for Adam Tyrrell (61 minutes).

WESTMEATH: 1, Kevin Fagan; 2 Boidu Sayeh, 3 Ronan Wallace, 4 Killian Daly; 5 James Dolan, 6 Noel Mulligan, 7 David Lynch; 8 Sean Flanagan; 9 Sam Duncan; 10 Ger Egan, 11 Callum McCormack,12 Paddy Fagan; 13 Ronan O Toole, 14 Kieran Martin, Joe Halligan. Subs: Jaames Maxwell for Killian Daly (51 minutes); Ger Leech for Kieran Martin (57 minutes); Ned Cully for Sam Duncan (68minutes); Joe Moran for Noel Mulligan (7o minutes).

REFEREE: Barry Tiernan, Dublin.

In the Kehoe Cup Kildare hurlers recorded an impressive win over Wicklow at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, on a final score line of Kildare 3-20 to 0-10 and will now take on Antrim in Abbottstown this weekend.