Lilies hurlers announce experimental side
Kildare side to take on Wicklow in Kehoe Cup named
John Doran, named at full back for Kildare hurlers against Wicklow
Kildare hurling management have named an experimental team for Sunday's Kehoe Cup (Losers Group) clash with Wicklow at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, throw-in 2 pm.
The line-up reads:
1 Mark Doyle - Clane; 2 Conor Gordon - Coill Dubh, 3 John Doran - Leixlip, 4 Cathal Derivan - Leixlip; 5 Sean Christanseen - Clane, 6 Martin Fitzgerald - Ardclough, 7 Diarmuid Cahill - Coill Dubh; 8 Paul Divilly - Confey, 9 Aran Kelly - Ardclough; 10 Barry Cormack -Éire Óg Corra Choill, 11 Brian Byrne - Naas, 12 Reece Gavin - Moorefield; 13 Conor Dowling - Naas, 14 Bernard Deay - Clane, 15 Caolan Smith - Clane.
Subs: 16 Paddy McKenna - Clane; 17 Brian Waters - St. Laurence's; 18 James Dolan - Éire Óg Corra Choill; 19 James Burke - Naas; 20 Rian Boran - Naas; 21 Paul Feerick - Confey; 22 Kevin Whelan - Naas; 23 Ryan Casey - Coill Dubh
