Kildare side to take on Westmeath on Sunday named

Win will take Lilies to last four in O'Byrne Cup

Tommy Callaghan

Tommy Callaghan

Ben McCormack listed at no. 14 for Lilies on Sunday

Kildare have named their side for Sunday's Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup. Round 3 game against Westmeath at The Downs on Sunday, throw-in 2 pm.

The team reads: 

Mark Donnellan; Mark Hyland Mark Barrett, Mark Dempsey; David Malone, Eoin Doyle cpt., James Murray; Fionn Dowling, Pascal Connell; David Slattery, Adam Tyrrell, Conor Hartley; Neil Flynn, Ben McCormack, Padraig Fogarty.