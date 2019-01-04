Kildare side to take on Westmeath on Sunday named
Win will take Lilies to last four in O'Byrne Cup
Ben McCormack listed at no. 14 for Lilies on Sunday
Kildare have named their side for Sunday's Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup. Round 3 game against Westmeath at The Downs on Sunday, throw-in 2 pm.
The team reads:
Mark Donnellan; Mark Hyland Mark Barrett, Mark Dempsey; David Malone, Eoin Doyle cpt., James Murray; Fionn Dowling, Pascal Connell; David Slattery, Adam Tyrrell, Conor Hartley; Neil Flynn, Ben McCormack, Padraig Fogarty.
