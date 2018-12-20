Lilies name team to take on Offaly

The Kildare team to play Offaly in this evening's O'Byrne Cup at The Faithful Fields, this evening, throw-in 7.45, is as follows:

Mark Donnellan Maynooth; John O’Toole Monasterevan, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, DJ Earley Monasterevan;Jason Gibbons Kilcock, Eoin Doyle Naas, James Murray Moorefield; Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge, Tommy Moolick Leixlip; Adam Tyrrell Moorefield, Padraig Nash Monasterevan, Eoghan O’Flaherty Carbury; Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Ben McCormack Sarsfields, Padraig Fogarty St. Laurences.