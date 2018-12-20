Lilies name team to take on Offaly

The Faithful Fields is venue for tonight's O'Byrne Cup tie

Tommy Callaghan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Lilies name team to take on Offaly

Eoghan O'Flaherty in action here against Carlow will line out again this evening against Offaly

The Kildare team to play Offaly in this evening's O'Byrne Cup at The Faithful Fields, this evening, throw-in 7.45, is as follows:

Mark Donnellan Maynooth; John O’Toole Monasterevan, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, DJ Earley Monasterevan;Jason Gibbons Kilcock, Eoin Doyle Naas, James Murray Moorefield; Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge, Tommy Moolick Leixlip; Adam Tyrrell Moorefield, Padraig Nash Monasterevan, Eoghan O’Flaherty Carbury; Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Ben McCormack Sarsfields, Padraig Fogarty St. Laurences. 