Lilies name team to take on Offaly
The Faithful Fields is venue for tonight's O'Byrne Cup tie
Eoghan O'Flaherty in action here against Carlow will line out again this evening against Offaly
The Kildare team to play Offaly in this evening's O'Byrne Cup at The Faithful Fields, this evening, throw-in 7.45, is as follows:
Mark Donnellan Maynooth; John O’Toole Monasterevan, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace, DJ Earley Monasterevan;Jason Gibbons Kilcock, Eoin Doyle Naas, James Murray Moorefield; Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge, Tommy Moolick Leixlip; Adam Tyrrell Moorefield, Padraig Nash Monasterevan, Eoghan O’Flaherty Carbury; Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Ben McCormack Sarsfields, Padraig Fogarty St. Laurences.
