So what exactly is Michael Fennelly's role with Kildare senior footballers

What he has achieved on the field of play makes for some very impressive reading.

Former Kilkenny hurling star, Michael Fennelly, has no less than eight senior All Ireland medals, five National Hurling League titles, two All Ireland U21 titles; three Leinster U21 titles; 1 All Ireland Minor title, and one Leinster Minor title.

Add in three All Stars, the last as recently as 2015 and that is without going into his long list of club achievements which he added to only recently when playing for Ballyhale Shamrocks in the Leinster Club Senior Hurling final of 2018.

A lecture in Nutrition in the University of Limerick, Fennelly was in the news recently when Kildare senior football manager, Cian O'Neill, added the Kilkenny great to his backroom team, with the title of Performance Coach.

Last week Fennelly made his first appearance with the Kildare squad when The Lilies defeated Carlow in the O'Byrne Cup at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge.

So what exactly is the role of Kildare's Performance Coach.

In an after-match interview on Saturday that was put to Cian O'Neill and his reply was interesting to say the least.

“Michael is our Performance Coach” said O'Neill, “he will be working on those intangibles, like your team work, your coherence, resilience; he will be a great aid for me and the management team as regards to his observation role but most importantly for the players; he'll be there to observe them (players) when it matters mostly, at training and at matches giving feedback; one-on-ones; acting as a conduit between the players and management; it's a very broad role.”

Cian O'Neill added that “we felt, especially with the younger guys coming through, we could make great gains coming through this year; Liam Moggin has been with us for the last number of years and he has done a fantastic job; so it is just a tweak in that regard and we have a couple of those tweak in the backroom but Michael has had a big impact in the short time he has been here so very happy.”